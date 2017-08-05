Agent says Jay Cutler has made no decisions

Jay Cutler hasn’t said publicly whether he’ll come out of retirement to play for the Dolphins, and his agent says that’s because he hasn’t decided.

Mark Block, a longtime friend and business partner of Cutler’s who served as his agent as he negotiated his new deal to work for FOX, wrote on Twitter this morning that any report indicating Cutler has decided to return — or not to return — is premature.

“Not sure where sources are coming from but as of 10:50am Jay Cutler hasn’t made any decisions. Stay tuned for actual on the record,” Block wrote.

Cutler was released by the Bears in March and is free to negotiate a contract with the Dolphins, or any other team. When Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a knee injury this week, it led to immediate speculation that Cutler could head to Miami for a reunion with Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, who has a good relationship with Cutler after they spent the 2015 season together in Chicago.

Those dots are easy to connect, but it’s unclear whether Cutler actually wants to play, whether the Dolphins want him, and whether the two sides would be able to come to financial terms. There’s still plenty to sort out before we know for sure whether Cutler will be back.