Bob Quinn: “Long way to go” on a deal for Matthew Stafford

Posted by Mike Florio on August 5, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT

When it comes to a new contract for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, G.M. Bob Quinn says the two sides have a “long way to go.” In the grand scheme of things, they have a short time to get there.

“Matt has taken this situation with his contract in stride,” Quinn said Saturday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It doesn’t bother him, it doesn’t me. I’m confident we’ll get something done. There’s a long way to go on that, but it’s good on both sides.”

Frankly, it shouldn’t take much time to get a deal done. The math is simple. The math doesn’t favor the team, but the math is simple.

Stafford has $16.5 million this year, and he’s in line for a franchise tag of $26.4 million next year, a franchise tag of $31.68 million for 2019, and a franchise tag of $45.162 million for 2020. That’s nearly $120 million over four years, if Stafford chooses to take it one year at a time — and if the Lions choose not to expose Stafford to the open market by not applying the franchise tag in 2018, 2019, or 2020.

So here’s the question: What will it take to get Stafford to trade in the ability to make nearly $120 million through 2020 on a long term deal that would commit him (presumably) through 2020 or beyond? The deeper question is whether he’s willing to give the team a discount in that calculation.

The overriding question is why should he? At a time when more and more NFL players are waking up to the disparity between NFL and NBA pay, why should NFL players even consider doing that which NBA players rarely if ever do, taking less than their leverage dictates under the guise of helping the team pay other players?

As guys like Peyton Manning and Darrelle Revis firmly believed, it’s the team’s obligation to manage the salary cap. The 2011 labor deal makes that easier than ever by locking young players in to substandard deals and allowing teams that know how to properly pick rookies load up the roster with cheap talent.

The last time he negotiated a new deal with the Lions, Stafford didn’t push his leverage as far as he could have. This time, maybe he should. Given Quinn’s comments, maybe Stafford already is — and maybe the Lions have decided to simply wait it out in the hopes that Stafford changes his mind.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Bob Quinn: “Long way to go” on a deal for Matthew Stafford

  1. NBA teams are a 5th the size of NFL teams. The comparison doesn’t work. Here’s what’s going to happen more and more. QBs take up a quarter to a third of their team’s salary cap, lose for 10 years, then complain when they retire that they never won (because their team paid them the entire salary cap each season).

  2. NICE NEW Format.
    I am not sure this is the correct time to get greedy, NFL players
    I honestly believe the NBA is showing what a bunch of greedy players there are. Most of my FF friends and acquaintances have stopped watching NBA games, until the playoffs. Too many games, among many reasons.

  3. It’s funny that you’ve always just assumed that he’s going bend the team over and get every cent he can from them. In reality I believe he has pretty strong loyalty to the organization and realizes that they need some of that money to put good pieces around him

  4. Comparing the NFL with the NBA is ludicrous! Each NBA team pays 15 players vs 53 in the NFL, and the NFL plays 16 games and the NBA plays 82…..you wanna play 82 games NFL players???? And that’s not counting playoffs……NBA runs from October through April and if you go deep in the playoffs that brings you to June before you get time off! I don’t understand this gripe by the NFL players!

  7. Oh, and be sure to tell him, because of the position the Redskins found themselves in with cousins, under no circumstances will the team be able to tag Stafford. If he doesnt want to deal, then trade his butt for a couple first round picks and start over with a Dak or cheaper QB!!! I mean, what exactly has he won? Teams need to stop overpaying for hope!!!

  8. Trade him… As you can see from my name, I used to believe in the guy. If anyone knows how important it is to play for a good OC, it is MS with his experience under the previous OC. If he is going to put himself above the team, at a time when he hasn’t beaten a winning team consistently, then I’m fine with starting over with a rookie in next years draft. Matt can leave and ruin his legacy in Cleveland for the rest of his career. It is amazing how far Matt and Calvin have fallen in the eyes of Detroit fans. See ya…

Leave a Reply