Broncos’ Brandon McManus nails 73-yard field goal

Getty Images

Broncos coach Vance Joseph says he’s ready to try field goals from record-breaking distances this season.

After Broncos kicker Brandon McManus nailed a 73-yard field goal in practice on Friday, Joseph said he wouldn’t hesitate to let McManus try a field goal from 70 yards or beyond in a game.

“Of course,” Joseph said when asked about trying field goals from that distance in the regular season. “Whatever wins games, we want to go for it.”

The mile-high elevation in Denver makes kicking long field goals easier, and the Broncos’ training camp in Englewood, Colorado, is actually at a slightly higher elevation than their home field in Denver. So when Joseph says he’d try field goals from 70 yards and beyond during the season, he’s surely talking only about home games.

But if Joseph is willing to take the chance of giving the opposing team good field position, McManus could easily break the record for the longest field goal in NFL history. That record, 64 yards, was set by Matt Prater in Denver. Joseph may let McManus try to break that record by five or 10 yards.