Browns signing receiver Rasheed Bailey

Getty Images

The Browns are signing receiver Rasheed Bailey, according to CBS’ Jason La Canfora. Cleveland had receiver Jordan Leslie hit his head in practice, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, and coach Hue Jackson said Leslie has a possible concussion.

Bailey has had stints with the Eagles, Jaguars and Chargers as well as the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. He has never played in a regular-season game in the NFL.

Bailey went undrafted out of Delaware Valley in 2015 and signed with the Eagles as a free agent. He was among the team’s final roster cuts at the start of that season.

He finished third in school history in career catches (165), first in yards (3,138) and second in receiving touchdowns (29).