Cardinals make roster moves, sign LBs Josh Bynes, Terence Waugh

The Cardinals announced several roster moves Saturday, two days after their first preseason game. Arizona signed linebackers Josh Bynes and Terence Waugh and waived receiver Larry Clark and waived/injured linebacker Gabe Martin.



Bynes played the past three seasons with Detroit after three seasons with Baltimore. He entered the league with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2011 out of Auburn. In his career, Bynes has 209 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, a half sack, one interception, 14 passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 12 special teams tackles in 64 games, including 28 starts.



Bynes, 27, had his best season with Detroit in 2015, appearing in all 16 games with 80 tackles, a half sack, and five passes defensed.

He has also appeared in six postseason contests, including winning Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens.



Waugh, an undrafted rookie free agent from Kent State, was named to the All-MAC first-team last year after leading the Golden Flashes with eight sacks and 15 tackles for loss while also making 64 tackles in 12 games. As a junior in 2015, he led the team with a career-high nine sacks and was a first-team All-MAC selection after starting all 10 games.

For his collegiate career, Waugh played in 40 games and finished with 175 tackles (91 solo), 20 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed.

