Corey Davis is “week-to-week” with hamstring injury

Titans running back DeMarco Murray is day-to-day with a hamstring injury. Titans receiver Corey Davis isn’t so lucky with his.

Via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website, coach Mike Mularkey on Friday characterized the status of the 2017 first-round selection as “week-to-week.”

Davis tried to project optimism, but he eventually accepted the fact that he could be out a while.

“Obviously I was bummed, because I can’t practice the next few days,” Davis said. “I am a competitor, and I want to be out there and practice and play. But we are just taking it slow at this point. . . . I got real emotional about it [when it first happened]. I am a competitor and I want to be out there and do what I can to help out this great team. But I guess that is just not in God’s plans. I am just going to take it slow and take it week by week.”

Davis, who had been working with the first-string offense, expressed optimism that he’ll be ready for Week One, which brings an out-of-the-gates test against the Raiders.