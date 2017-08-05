Derek Carr says he can make plays with his feet

AP

In his three NFL seasons, Derek Carr has totaled 300 rushing yards, averaged 3.0 yards a carry, and never scored a touchdown. He’s not exactly known for making plays on the ground.

But while Carr may never be a running quarterback, he says he can scramble behind the line of scrimmage to buy himself time, and he plans to do more of that this season.

“I want to be able to put stress on people, not only from the pocket,” Carr said. “Obviously, I’ve been able to do that for three years, but if I can break contain, if I can see, it makes it easier this year because the game’s slower. Every year the game gets slower. I know where the coverage is, I know what route beats that coverage and as soon as I see it, if it’s not there then I can make something happen with my feet.”

Carr was trying to escape a collapsing pocket when he was sacked and suffered a season-ending broken leg last year. The Raiders would prefer that Carr not have to escape the pocket, but if he does, he thinks he can be a little quicker about getting himself out of harm’s way.