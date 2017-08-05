Dolphins sign OG Isame Faciane

Getty Images

The Dolphins signed offensive guard Isame Faciane, the team announced Saturday.

Faciane spent the 2016 season on the Buffalo and Minnesota practice squads. He also had several stints on the Vikings practice squad in 2014 and 2015.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Minnesota on May 10, 2014.

Faciane was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection at defensive tackle as a senior at FIU in 2013.

The Dolphins also signed offensive tackle Kwayde Miller this week. Ted Larsen, the team’s projected starter at left guard, injured his biceps earlier this week. Kraig Urbik, Anthony Steen, Jake Brendel, Jesse Davis and rookie Isaac Asiata are competing to replace Larsen.