Dolphins waive OT Terry Poole

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they have waived offensive tackle Terry Poole.

Poole signed with the Dolphins on Jan. 10 after spending 11 weeks on Miami’s practice squad in 2016.

He spent the 2016 offseason and training camp with Seattle and was a member of the Seahawks practice squad during the 2015 season. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (130th overall) by Seattle in the 2015 NFL draft.

Poole played two seasons at San Diego State after redshirting in 2012 following two years at Monterey Peninsula College. In 2013, he started 12 games at right tackle before moving to left tackle, where he started 12 games in 2014.

Poole earned second-team All-Mountain West honors his final season at SDSU.