Doug Baldwin changes his mind about the reasons for Colin Kaepernick’s unemployment

Posted by Mike Florio on August 5, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT
AP

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin originally didn’t believe that former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was having a hard time finding a job due to issues other than football. Baldwin has now changed his mind.

“My original position was, I thought that the situation last year with him taking a knee [during the national anthem] didn’t have anything to do with it and after viewing was going on I got to take that back,” Baldwin told reporters on Saturday. “I definitely think that the league, the owners are trying to send a message of staying between the lines, and it is frustrating because you want to have guys that are willing to speak out about things that they believe in – whether you agree with it or not. That is definitely playing a role now, more so than I thought it was going to.”

So why did Baldwin change his mind?

“I think it’s, if you take a step back and look at the overall picture, there’s a lot of teams in this league that could use a quarterback with Colin Kaepernick’s ability and why he doesn’t have a job, at this point it’s very telling to me,” Baldwin said. “He’s a very capable player and again there’s a lot of teams out there that need quarterbacks. Whether they’re starting quarterbacks or a backup quarterback. The fact that he hasn’t been brought into camp yet is questionable.”

Baldwin doesn’t believe his own team decided not to sign Kaepernick for non-football reasons, and Baldwin emphasized that the organization allows players to speak their minds. But Baldwin seems to now agree with teammate Richard Sherman‘s belief that, ultimately, it’s not about race or football but about power. Others who demonstrated during the anthem a year ago remain employed, but Kaepernick was the first. Kaepernick was the leader. Kaepernick is the one who seems to be paying for it with his career.

And every other current and future player now is on notice of what can happen if the platform provided by the NFL is co-opted for a player’s own agenda.

12 responses to “Doug Baldwin changes his mind about the reasons for Colin Kaepernick’s unemployment

  2. Some owners are angry at Kaep, others are scared of the fans. But yes he’s clearly off the field for other than football Biscotti and Mara admitted this.

  3. Players need to realize that NFL games are not the place to vocalize perceived grievances that have nothing to do with the sport itself. Fans tune into to watch football being played, not to listen to social justice commentary. There are multiple different platforms in between games for which players can take advantage of. They can’t go anywhere without someone sticking a camera or microphone in their face who is willing to allow them to voice their opinions on any topic.

    Whether or not Kaep intended to offend anyone, the fact remains that he has. His ignorance on may of the topics for which he speaks, only had made fans view of his stance worse.

  4. No way, Kap’s just a lousy QB.

    Tebow was the one that was actually black balled.
    Got to keep those Christians in line, you know.

    Right…..

  5. What these guys don’t seem to get is that they are working for an employer that has every right to determine what it deems acceptable behavior while in its employ.

    How hard is that to understand? SMH.

  7. If kap was speaking out about breast cancer awareness or gay rights the agendas in which the nfl supports he would be signed by now but since he’s speaking on social issues that have been affecting the black community for decades it’s a problem.

  8. If he were Tom Brady…… or Drew Brees…… or Aaron rogers, people would have…….

    Oh wait, he is not, he is not even close to that level. He is a bench warmer at best, and as such, why would any business man worth his salt, want the unnecessary distractions that this middle-of-the-roader brings?’

    His girlfriend just sealed his fate. For his sake, and everyone that cares about football, let his story die the death, nice and quick, it deserves.

  9. That’s his employers right to not want a loud mouth. You can say what you want and not go to jail, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t consequences at your job. You’re paid to play football. You can swap that out for being a social justice warrior instead if you’d like. But don’t be mad if the owners don’t want a guy who alienated half his fan base that he needs to put butts in the seats and make enough money to pay your ridiculous contract.

  11. “Others who demonstrated during the anthem a year ago remain employed, but Kaepernick was the first. Kaepernick was the leader. Kaepernick is the one who seems to be paying for it with his career.’

    You left out “Kaepernick was the one wearing pig socks. Kaepernick was the one talking about oppression while pimping Castro. Kaepernick was the one firing off hate tweets. Kaepernick was the one calling for change but not taking the time to vote for any of the social initiatives on his ballot.” Oh wait, all of that doesn’t fit the agenda…never mind. Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.

    Your boy is a fraud who stepped on his crank and that is the reason he is reviled while the others skated.

