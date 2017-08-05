Eagles Hall of Famer Jim Gallagher dies

Getty Images

Jim Gallagher never played for the Eagles. But he worked for the team. For 46 years.

The long-time team executive, who served the franchise from 1949 through 1995, has died at the age of 88.

“Jim was one of the kindest and most remarkable men you could ever meet,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “His dedication to this organization went far beyond the 46 years he spent here, and his impact was far reaching. Everyone who was fortunate enough to meet Jim knows how much he loved the Eagles, but also how much he truly cared for and invested in the lives of others.”

Over the years, Gallagher’s roles included personnel director, director of public relations, director of sales and marketing, director of alumni relations, and traveling secretary. He retired on August 1, 1995. That same year, the Eagles inducted him into the team’s Hall of Fame.

We extend our condolences to Gallagher’s family, friends, and colleagues.