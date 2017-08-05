Jerry Jones throws induction party that includes Justin Timberlake performance

PFT

Jerry Jones had a Hall of Fame party to remember, celebrating into the wee hours of Saturday morning with thousands of friends.

“Well, the idea of wanting to demonstrate or show just how much it meant to me and our family for me to get to go in the Hall of Fame will be clearly evident by the party tonight,” Jones said before the event, via the Dallas Morning News. “I’m not going to disappoint, I know that.”

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a diehard Cowboys fan, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and even Jimmy Johnson were on the guest list. Many NFL owners showed up, too, to celebrate with Jones.

The current Cowboys roster were among the last partiers of the night, as Ezekiel Elliott and Sean Lee were among those dancing the night away in a temporary tent set up at the Glenmoor Country Club in Canton. Many former Cowboys, including Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith, showed up to honor Jones as did many Hall of Famers from other teams.

Jones was introduced in a video that included Presidents Bush and Clinton and celebrities who poked fun at Jones’ “Jerry-isms,” including “circumcision of a mosquito,” “crippled cricket’s ass” and “glory hole.”

The highlight, though, came when Justin Timberlake took the stage and played for almost two hours.

“We’re stoked to be here tonight. Greatest owner in the history of sports being honored tonight,” Timberlake said.

The actual induction ceremony could turn into an afterthought after a celebration to remember.