Jimmy Garoppolo stinks it up in first 2017 scrimmage

It’s not quite yet time to send #Tommy floating on a sheet of ice.

Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, heralded as the real deal and suspected by some to be the potential choice to succeed Brady as soon as 2018, had a rough time at a scrimmage on Friday. Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald describes the performance as “woeful.”

Garoppolo completed 14 of 36 passes (38.8 percent), leading his team to four field goals in nine drives.

Yes, Garoppolo didn’t have a star-studded cast of supporting characters. He nevertheless didn’t get it done, and to a certain extent it’s on him.

“You’re never happy about the incompletions, interceptions or anything like that, but it’s training camp,” Garoppolo said, via Howe. “We’ll learn from those situations. We always go back, watch the film, and just diagnose what happened and what we could do to fix that.”

Plenty of fixins may be needed before Garoppolo is ready to be the week-in, week-out option, especially since he wasn’t able to get through his four-week audition healthy in 2016.

26 responses to “Jimmy Garoppolo stinks it up in first 2017 scrimmage

  2. Lol…. Training camp reporters writing him off already…. Wonder if they were the same reporters writing off Brady & wondering if his career was over after the blowout loss to the Chiefs in 2014……. You know the year he went on to win the SuperBowl??!!
    Jimmy is out there with second team players…. This is NOTHING BUT PRESEADON FODDER….NOTHING

  5. It doesn’t seem that long ago when we fans had to wait for the newspaper and look for a few paragraphs in the middle of the sports section to get updates about summer camp. Now we have almost immediate updates with stats about practice. God, football is the only thing that makes summer coming to an end bearable.

  9. Fake news. He has never been good in practice, since he was drafted. He has always been better in preseason and real games, nothing new. Likely it’s a result of playing with 2’s and 3’s receivers and backs.

  11. No, he ain’t the goat, but you forget in a real away game last Sept he led the Pats (minus Gronk, minus Nink and a cpuple of others) to a win against a full-strength opposition in Arizona that Arians recently said broke the Cardinals’ season.

  12. Well, duh. This is TB12 we are talking about.

    Plus, I believe Brady was going against the second string defense, while Garoppolo got the first string defense, which is likely to be pretty good this year, too.

  13. Good, Belichick loves handing out humble pie to everyone before the season starts. Good for finding truly competitive people. Remember, the Lions lit everyone up and went 4-0 the preseason before going 0-16.

  15. But how is that possible?! Overrated system qb, this should deflate some patriots sized heads. Should have jumped on any picks you were offered while they had the chance.

  16. billswillnevermove says:
    August 5, 2017 at 1:20 pm
    I still think career backup, I could be wrong.
    ———————————————–
    Your track record agrees with you.

  17. He stunk it up in a scrimmage. Brady has too, so has Manning, Fouts, Elway, Marino, Rodgers, etc. I’m not saying he’s THOSE GUYS, but the comments here are way too reactive based on one scrimmage. He’ll be fine.

  18. What he did against Miami last season was phenomenal — before his injury. I think that gives you a better read on his ceiling than scrimmaging against his own Super Bowl defense.

  19. You know, I live in Boston. I heard all the hyperventilating reportage from the usual suspects… who, by the way DAILY trash the team, the coach, the players… for a ratings driven talk radio rage-a-thon.

    It occurred to me that there may be something all the geniuses have overlooked, and is a positive takeaway:
    NE’s defense just got better. And now, the QBs are having trouble beating them.

    But no one sees that side of the ball… it can only mean that JG is crapola, blah blah blah…

    I think not.

  20. Patriots absolutely should have traded him when they had the chance. His value was maximized this off season. Mr. Garoppolo is extremely overrated. He is a suitable backup for the Patriots because , should he be needed , he will have very good players around him at every position.

  21. His leading target was Austin Carr, undrafted free agent out of Northwestern. He was throwing the ball away all scrimmage because no one was open.

  24. He looked pretty damn good running with the first string against Miami and Arizona in actual games where he was shredding those defenses.

    Let the Pat haters have this though, they get so little out of life.

