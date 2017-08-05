Jimmy Garoppolo stinks it up in first 2017 scrimmage

It’s not quite yet time to send #Tommy floating on a sheet of ice.

Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, heralded as the real deal and suspected by some to be the potential choice to succeed Brady as soon as 2018, had a rough time at a scrimmage on Friday. Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald describes the performance as “woeful.”

Garoppolo completed 14 of 36 passes (38.8 percent), leading his team to four field goals in nine drives.

Yes, Garoppolo didn’t have a star-studded cast of supporting characters. He nevertheless didn’t get it done, and to a certain extent it’s on him.

“You’re never happy about the incompletions, interceptions or anything like that, but it’s training camp,” Garoppolo said, via Howe. “We’ll learn from those situations. We always go back, watch the film, and just diagnose what happened and what we could do to fix that.”

Plenty of fixins may be needed before Garoppolo is ready to be the week-in, week-out option, especially since he wasn’t able to get through his four-week audition healthy in 2016.