Linval Joseph gets a new deal

Getty Images

The Vikings are handing out new contracts to defensive players like party favors. And the latest guy to get one could do plenty of damage to the cake.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph has a new contract, his agency has announced.

It’s reportedly a four-year, $50 million contract, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. He adds that the contract includes $35 million guaranteed, which as we now know is a largely meaningless number without knowing how much is fully guaranteed at signing.

Joseph joined the Vikings in 2014, coach Mike Zimmer’s first year with the team. Earlier this week, Zimmer called Joseph the best nose tackle he has been around.

Joseph was due to make $6.15 million this year and $5.15 million next year. So it’s in actuality a six-year, $61.3 million contract, with no details available yet to determine based on the structure the extent to which the team, as a practical matter, is tied to Joseph.