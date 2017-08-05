Martavis Bryant was yanked from practice just before it started on Friday night

AP

Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant has yet to do whatever the league thinks he has to do in order to obtain clearance to return to practice after a substance abuse suspension that has kept him out of action for more than a year. But he apparently thought he had dotted all i’s and crossed all t’s as of Friday evening.

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Bryant entered Latrobe Memorial Stadium on Friday night dressed in his practice gear and ready to participate. However, G.M. Kevin Colbert intervened, telling Bryant he could not participate.

Coach Mike Tomlin declined to explain why Bryant thought he’d be permitted to practice.

“I have nothing new on that front,” Tomlin said, via Fittipaldo. “He’s doing everything he can to cooperate with the New York as are we. We’re just waiting for the final word from those guys.”

It’s still not clear what Bryant needs to do. In a separate article, Fittipaldo explains that the league is prepared to let Bryant practice “once he satisfies requirements.” The only requirement mentioned when Bryant was conditionally reinstated in April related to the making of arrangements for ongoing rehab in Pittsburgh.

The possible explanations are fairly limited. One, he hasn’t complied with that requirement. Two, he believes he has and the league believes he hasn’t, or at a minimum hasn’t determined that he has. Three, something else is going on that we don’t yet know about.

