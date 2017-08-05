Martellus Bennett has a rough night at Packers practice

Getty Images

In 2016, Packers tight end Martellus Bennett earned a Super Bowl ring. On Thursday night, he earned a dunce cap.

“It was one of those days for me, like the damn elbow, or get caught in the turf, the ball’s coming,” Bennett said Friday, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It was one of those days where stuff just happens. Nothing was going my way.

“It was a rough day. I looked at Aaron [Rodgers] and I said, ‘I don’t know what the [expletive] is going on today.'” (It’s unclear whether Rodgers recorded that.)

As explained by Tom Silverstein and Michael Cohen of the Journal Sentinel, Bennett injured his elbow while blocking, tripped on the turf while running a pass route, and dropped a pass from Rodgers.

In the end, it’s just one night. But given that Rodgers uses training camp in order to determine who he can trust during games, there’s a chance he’ll be remembering that drop — especially if they continue.