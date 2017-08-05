Mo Alie-Cox experiment ends in Indy, for now

Getty Images

Before the draft, the Colts persuaded tight end Mo Alie-Cox, a converted basketball player from Virginia Commonwealth who had been generating considerable buzz before he signed in April, to join the team. He’s now in the process of being dropped by the team.

Alie-Cox has been waived with the injured designation, which means that any team will have a crack at claiming his contract. If not claimed on waivers, Alie-Cox will revert to the Colts’ injured reserve list.

The Colts have signed tight end Steven Wroblewski to take Alie-Cox’s roster spot. An undrafted free agent, Wroblewski had been released by the Cardinals late last month.

The specific nature of the Alie-Cox injury isn’t known. Via Kevin Bowen of the Colts.com, Alie-Cox has had a boot on his lower left leg for the last few days.

As a basketball player at VCU, Alie-Cox started 103 games, scored 1,092 points, and generated 663 rebounds, 87 steals, 112 assists, and 255 blocks.