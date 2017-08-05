New Orleans company has a billboard planned for the new Falcons stadium

Posted by Mike Florio on August 5, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

The Falcons will be opening a new stadium this month. And a New Orleans business plans to rain on the retractable-roof parade.

Via the New Orleans Advocate, a T-shirt company known as Dirty Coast Press has been raising money for a pair of billboards pointing out that the Falcons led Super Bowl LI late in the third quarter, 28-3.

The goal was to raise $2,000 for the billboards, and the company apparently has hit it. One will be posted in Atlanta and one will appear in New Orleans. The design will be based on one of the T-shirts sold by the company.

Although we respect a solid exercise in trolling, it’s odd that Dirty Coast Press didn’t simply plunk down the $2,000 and call it a marketing expense. The mere fact that they can’t or won’t spend the money to ultimately advertise their product (or raise the $2,000 by, you know, getting people to buy the T-shirt) suggests that Dirty Coast Press may know more about T-shirts than it does about business.

Then again, it worked. So maybe they’re geniuses.

  1. getting others to cover their expense sounds genious. Why pay when others will ala tac payers and NFL stadiums.

  2. Wait a minute
    11-5 vs 7-9
    45-32 & 38-32
    1st Place finish vs. 3rd place against a division rival.
    NFC Championship vs not making the playoffs.
    Played in the Super Bowl vs. watched it on TV.
    Sure blowing the 28-3 lead is not a glorious accomplishment, but that was against the Patriots, not the Saints.
    Is the claim here the Saints fans would rather come in 3rd and under .500 then lose in the Super Bowl?

