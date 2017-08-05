Packers sign tight end Emanuel Byrd

Getty Images

The Packers signed tight end Emanuel Byrd, the team announced Saturday. Green Bay officially moved cornerback Herb Waters to injured reserve to make room for Byrd.



Byrd, 22, was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Chiefs on May 9. Kansas City released him Aug. 1.

After playing quarterback and tight end for two years at Georgia Military College, he appeared in 21 games in two seasons as a tight end at Marshall. He made 45 receptions for 456 yards with four touchdowns for the Thundering Herd.

Waters originally injured his shoulder in minicamp but aggravated the injury in training camp. He spent the 2016 regular season on the team’s practice squad before being elevated to the active roster for the postseason and appeared in two games with one special teams tackle.