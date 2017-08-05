Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

Cowboys TE Rico Gathers channeled Hall & Oates when discussing whether he’s interested in spending another year on the practice squad.

Giants QB Eli Manning spent his day off from practice calling plays.

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery has recovered from a strained shoulder, but he was still given Friday off for rest.

Video of Washington WR Terrelle Pryor‘s amazing practice catch was shot by a fan who was playing hooky from work.

Bears coach John Fox found amusement in the rumors of a possible Jay Cutler unretirement in Miami.

Lions RB Theo Riddick has gone vegan, which apparently is only a problem when Colin Kaepernick does it.

How did Packers offensive perimeter coach David Raih get his job title? “I couldn’t find a title that fit his responsibility so I made it up,” coach Mike McCarthy said.

The Vikings have finally decided to replace Andrew Sendejo with . . . Andrew Sendejo.

Falcons pass rusher Vic Beasley has been instructing rookie Takk McKinley to get to the front of the line in drills.

Panthers QB Cam Newton had some fun with a cart on Friday.

Saints first-round CB Marshon Lattimore is still missing practice due to a knee injury.

Bucs WR Josh Huff is grateful to be getting a second chance.

Kurt Warner’s time with the Cardinals undoubtedly helped him get from the Hall of The Very Good to the Hall of Fame.

Rams WR Tavon Austin is still dealing with a hamstring injury.

49ers LB Reuben Foster gave the team a scare on Friday when he appeared to injure his ankle.

Super Bowl XLIX hangover alert: Seahawks offensive coordinator Darell Bevell plans to give TE Jimmy Graham more opportunities in the red zone.

Lost in the Ryan Tannehill frenzy is the fact that the Dolphins suddenly have to find a new starter at left guard.

Mother Nature threw a wrench into the Bills’ plans to practice at New Era Field.

Patriots RB Dion Lewis is still struggling to get back to 100 percent after a 2015 torn ACL.

Jets S Jamal Adams says his ankle injury is “not severe.”

The Ravens don’t yet have a plan for incorporating QB Joe Flacco into practice once he’s ready to return.

Bengals rookie DE Jordan Willis made an impressive play on Friday in pass coverage against TE Tyler Eifert.

Browns S Derrick Kindred is “hitting people really hard.”

Steelers LB Arthur Moats is becoming a mentor.

Texans DT D.J. Reader was a dual-threat baseball player in high school, hitting north of .500 and throwing faster than 90.

Entering another contract year, Colts CB Vontae Davis is getting it done so far in camp.

Jaguars CB A.J. Bouye is benefiting from covering the team’s receivers in training camp.

Titans RB Derrick Henry, who recently admitted that he accepts his role, is doing what he can to enhance it.

Broncos rookie WR Isaiah McKenzie is trying to overcome his lack of size.

Cut in June, Chiefs WR Jeremy Maclin is still having a positive impact on the team’s receivers.

Raiders WR Jaydon Mickens faces long odds to make the team.

The Chargers make their debut on Saturday at the 27,000-seat stadium where they’ll be playing for the next three years.