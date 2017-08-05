Sean Smith relegated to second string with Raiders

AP

Rookie first-round cornerback Gareon Conley has not yet taken Sean Smith‘s placing in the starting lineup. But Smith is no longer a starter nonetheless.

Via Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle, Smith was dumped from the first team during a Friday scrimmage, with TJ Carrie starting across from David Amerson. The nickel corner was undrafted rookie Breon Borders.

Borders, who played college football at Duke, has drawn praise from quarterback Derek Carr. But Carr first had to know who Borders was before Carr could compliment him.

“Every time I turn the film on it’s like he makes a play,” Carr said. “That’s how those guys catch your eye. When you’re an undrafted guy, it’s hard, because obviously you’re not going to have the first or second-team reps all the time. It turns into a, ‘Who’s 31?’ kind of a thing. He’s really proven himself.”

By not dumping Smith before March 11, the Raiders became on the hook for $9.425 million in 2017. Unless they can trade Smith, they’re stuck with that amount. Which means they’re stuck with Smith. Who may have plenty of time to practice holding that Warrior Three pose while on the sidelines this year.