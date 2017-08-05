Terrell Davis on CTE: I can’t lie; we’re all scared

Posted by Charean Williams on August 5, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT
Terrell Davis has read the studies about the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and he’s heard the stories. They scare him.

I can’t lie; we’re all scared,” Davis said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post. “We’re concerned because we don’t know what the future holds. When I’m at home and I do something, if I forget something I have to stop to think, ‘Is this because I’m getting older or I’m just not using my brain, or is this an effect of playing football?’ I don’t know that.”

Davis enters the Hall of Fame on Saturday not knowing exactly what his future holds. Although he played only seven seasons, he still touched the ball 1,824 times.

A recent study by Boston University revealed 110 of 111 brains examined from the bodies of deceased NFL players had CTE.

“Yeah, I’m scared, so I try to stay as active as possible, keep my mind as sharp as possible,” Davis said. “But I also know the game has gone through great lengths to change, from Pop Warner to college.”

In Super Bowl XXXII, in which Davis won MVP, he played with a migraine. He said at one point, he told coach Mike Shanahan he couldn’t see. The Broncos sent Davis back in as a decoy.

“I think about that moment a lot because if they had the rules in place then [that they have now], I don’t go back into that game,” Davis said. “And that changes a lot. Am I here, at this podium? Thank God it didn’t happen like that.”

  1. I think back to that very same game with TD as well because I would have hoped that he’d have enough common sense that if he’s hurting so bad that he can’t even see that he wouldn’t step back on that field.

    These players should be scared. They play a violent sport and with players becoming bigger, stronger, faster and at times using God knows what to get themselves that way they are only one hit away from having their brains permanently injured.

    No matter what changes they make to the game the concussion issue is always going to be there as long as there are collisions occurring. You don’t have to have a helmet to helmet hit to get a concussion. You don’t have to be hit in the head to get a concussion. You don’t have to be hit extremely hard to get a concussion. In fact, guys are probably getting multiple concussions a game without even realizing it because dizziness and ringing sensations aren’t always symptoms.

