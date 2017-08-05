Texans add Marcus Leak to fill the Will Fuller void

Getty Images

With Texans receiver Will Fuller recently suffering a broken collarbone, who will miss 2-3 months, the Texans have added another human body to catch pigskins.

Former Maryland wideout Marcus Leak has been signed, the team announced on Saturday morning. Leak joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2016, spending time on the practice squad and active roster.

He was cut by Indy in June, and he appeared in no regular-season games last year.

Receiver has been the position at which the Texans have been the most active during camp, from a transactional standpoint. DeAndrew White was signed last Tuesday, after Deante Gray and Shaq Hill were waived. Devin Street also was added via waivers from the Jets.