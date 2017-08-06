49ers to unveil their own version of Hard Knocks

AP

Hard Knocks, the annual NFL-HBO partnership chronicling one team’s training camp, kicks off its new season on Tuesday night. But the Buccaneers aren’t the only team giving fans an inside look at their operation.

The 49ers have announced that they’re unveiling their own show, entitled, Brick by Brick: all Access with the San Francisco 49ers.

Few details are available about the new series, which will premiere on Thursday. But the trailer features new G.M. John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan offering their thoughts on how to build a franchise, and the show will surely feature a behind-the-scenes look at how Lynch and Shanahan are doing those jobs.

Lynch and Shanahan have already taken other steps to get the fans more involved, including moving fan seating at training camp closer to the action. That’s a good first step toward helping the 49ers grow more popular in the Bay Area, although a much bigger step would be winning more games.