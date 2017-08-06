Cardinals lose T.J. Logan for 12 weeks

AP

The No. 1 priority when it comes to the preseason is to emerge from it as healthy as possible. In the first preseason game — the first of five the Cardinals will play this year — they suffered a significant injury to a key young player.

Rookie running back T.J. Logan, a fifth-round draft pick from North Carolina, broke his wrist during Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys. Via the Associated Press, coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Saturday that Logan is expected to miss 12 weeks.

“It was a blow to him,” Arians said. “He was just about to make a nice role for himself. He, obviously, looked electric on the kick returns and the punt returns so somebody else is just going to have to step up and do it.”

Candidates to assume the kick/punt return duties include Kerwyn Williams, Chad Williams, Rudy Ford, and John Brown.

Logan could eventually be placed on injured reserve and return later in the year. A new rule allows teams to bring two players back from IR during the season.