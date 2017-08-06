Chargers enjoy their first visit to StubHub Center

The Chargers were on the field at the StubHub Center for the first time for a Saturday practice with the Rams that gave them a chance to start getting acquainted with the building they’ll call home for the next three seasons.

The stadium, which is the home of the MLS’ Los Angeles Galaxy, seats 30,000 people, which is far smaller than other NFL stadiums, and 8,000 season ticket holders or people on the wait list came out for Saturday’s workout. Defensive end Melvin Ingram enjoyed the cozier confines.

“The atmosphere is amazing,” Ingram said, via ESPN.com. “Everybody’s all close. It’s just a warm feeling, and I like that feeling. I love this place.”

Quarterback Philip Rivers agreed with Ingram about the benefits of having fans closer to the field, but said he’s also focused on getting down the sight lines and positions of the game clock after playing home games in San Diego for the first 13 years of his career.

The Chargers and Rams will get back together at the stadium on August 26 for a preseason game, the first time the Chargers will play a home game at their temporary digs, and they’ll play their first regular season game there on September 17 against the Dolphins.