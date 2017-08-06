Cordy Glenn resumes practicing for Bills

AP

On Friday, Bills coach Sean McDermott said that left tackle Cordy Glenn took a trip to Charlotte for a second opinion on what’s causing the foot soreness that was keeping him off the practice field and that it was “too early” to talk about the possibility of surgery to correct the issue.

Things have moved in the right direction for Glenn since then. He returned to practice for the Bills on Sunday.

“We’ll see how it goes. It’s day-to-day at this point,” McDermott said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News.

Glenn dealt with an ankle injury for much of last season and he missed five games as a result. He was in a walking boot during the team’s June minicamp and the team said they’d be cautious with his practice schedule even before this bout of foot soreness, so he may be on the sideline for the team’s preseason opener against the Vikings on Thursday night.