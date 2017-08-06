Cutler’s departure likely won’t change much for FOX

Getty Images

For a change, a high-profile employee is leaving FOX absent a pending sexual harassment investigation. So what does it mean to have NFL analyst Jay Cutler gone before he ever even arrived?

Probably nothing. FOX assigned Cutler to a three-man booth, with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis. So the easy fix would be to drop the booth to two, and move on.

CBS would have a much bigger problem, if Dak Prescott were to suffer the same fate as Ryan Tannehill and if Tony Romo were to unretire. CBS would need someone to work with Jim Nantz.

The easy answer would be to put Phil Simms back in the booth. But that would be awkward, to say the least, given the way CBS dropped Simms into limbo before assigning him to Tony Gonzalez’s empty seat at The NFL Today.