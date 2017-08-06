Donald Penn working out with Jackie Slater, Orlando Pace during holdout

Getty Images

The Raiders have been going through training camp without left tackle Donald Penn as a result of Penn’s decision not to report in hopes of landing a new deal with the team before the start of the regular season.

Penn can’t simulate the conditions that are in place at camp while he’s away from the team, but he has been working out with a player who knows a few things about the tackle position. Steve Wyche of NFL Media reports that Penn has been working out with Hall of Famer Jackie Slater in California to stay ready for a change in his situation.

Wyche adds that Penn is also expected to head to St. Louis this week to work with Slater’s fellow Rams alum and Hall of Famer Orlando Pace. While plans can and do change, plans to work with Pace suggest that Pace won’t be reversing course about camp attendance in the next few days.

With Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie offering no hint of a desire to redo Penn’s deal, it doesn’t look like Penn will be back with the team in the immediate future.