Falcons’ Jalen Collins busted for PEDs for second time, suspended 10 games

Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins is suspended for PEDs. Again.

Collins has been suspended for the first 10 games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances, the Falcons announced today.

Last year, Collins was suspended for the first four games of the season for his first violation of the PED policy.

“We are extremely disappointed that for the second straight season we are dealing with a suspension for Jalen,” Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said. Such are the consequences when certain choices are made. Our decisions going forward will be based on what Dan and I feel is best for the team.”

A 2015 second-round draft pick, Collins admitted before the draft that he had failed multiple drug tests, although those tests were reportedly for marijuana, not PEDs.