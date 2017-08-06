Jaguars make a change at safety

Getty Images

The Jaguars have parted ways with a member of their 2015 draft class.

The team announced on Sunday that they have waived safety James Sample and signed safety Jeron Johnson to take his place on the 90-man roster.

Sample was a fourth-round pick and started twice during four appearances before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He was on injured reserve for all of last season as well and it would seem the Jags have tired of waiting for better health.

Johnson signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie in 2011 and spent four seasons in Seattle before moving on to the Redskins for a year. He wound up back in Seattle after Earl Thomas was hurt late last year and played in four games during his second stint with the team.