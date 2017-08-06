Jay Cutler agrees to deal with Dolphins

Getty Images

Jay Cutler is poised to end his brief retirement, quit broadcasting before he began, and get back on the football field.

Cutler and the Dolphins have agreed to a deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Dolphins have been talking to Cutler since Ryan Tannehill injured his knee in practice last week. Although there’s been no official word on Tannehill’s status, it now appears that he’s set to miss significant time and perhaps the entire season.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase worked with Cutler in Chicago in 2015, and Cutler had a good season in Gase’s offense. The two see eye-to-eye on and off the field.

Cutler would come in and compete with Matt Moore for the starting job. Presumably, Cutler has been told he’ll have every opportunity to beat Moore out and be the Dolphins’ starter in Week One.