Jonathan Cooper on track for a starting job

A top-10 pick of the Cardinals in 2013, offensive lineman Jonathan Cooper has been a major disappointment.

He has started only 14 games over four years, bouncing from Arizona to New England to Cleveland. He’s on track to start up to 16 in 2017.

Cooper is listed as the starting left guard in the new-look Dallas offensive line, replacing free-agent departure Ron Leary. Cooper joins La'el Collins, who replaces the retired Doug Free at right tackle.

Mainstays Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and Travis Frederick holding their spots at left tackle, right guard, and center.

Elsewhere on the unofficial, non-binding depth chart, Darren McFadden appears as the No. 2 tailback, which puts him in line to replace Ezekiel Elliott if/when Elliott is suspended. Behind McFadden are Alfred Morris and the recently-signed Ronnie Hillman.

Intriguing tight end Rico Gathers, a converted basketball player who has vowed not to spend another year on the practice squad, sits at No. 4 on the tight end depth chart.

On defense, first-round pass rusher Taco Charlton appears as a No.2 defensive end behind Tyrone Crawford. With David Irving still officially listed as a defensive tackle, however, it’s unclear where actually will Charlton appear in the pecking order of the pass-rush rotation.

Jaylon Smith, who finally has been able to return from a serious knee injury suffered in his final college game, is the No. 3 middle linebacker, and the new starters at cornerback with both Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne gone are Orlando Scandrick and Nolan Carroll.

Rookie Ryan Switzer is the No. 1 kick returner and the No. 2 punt returner, behind Cole Beasley.

It’s all unofficial and subject to change, but it’s an insight into what the Cowboys think of their roster after two weeks in Oxnard and a preseason game in Canton.