Jonathan Cooper on track for a starting job

Posted by Mike Florio on August 6, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT

A top-10 pick of the Cardinals in 2013, offensive lineman Jonathan Cooper has been a major disappointment.

He has started only 14 games over four years, bouncing from Arizona to New England to Cleveland. He’s on track to start up to 16 in 2017.

Cooper is listed as the starting left guard in the new-look Dallas offensive line, replacing free-agent departure Ron Leary. Cooper joins La'el Collins, who replaces the retired Doug Free at right tackle.

Mainstays Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and Travis Frederick holding their spots at left tackle, right guard, and center.

Elsewhere on the unofficial, non-binding depth chart, Darren McFadden appears as the No. 2 tailback, which puts him in line to replace Ezekiel Elliott if/when Elliott is suspended. Behind McFadden are Alfred Morris and the recently-signed Ronnie Hillman.

Intriguing tight end Rico Gathers, a converted basketball player who has vowed not to spend another year on the practice squad, sits at No. 4 on the tight end depth chart.

On defense, first-round pass rusher Taco Charlton appears as a No.2 defensive end behind Tyrone Crawford. With David Irving still officially listed as a defensive tackle, however, it’s unclear where actually will Charlton appear in the pecking order of the pass-rush rotation.

Jaylon Smith, who finally has been able to return from a serious knee injury suffered in his final college game, is the No. 3 middle linebacker, and the new starters at cornerback with both Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne gone are Orlando Scandrick and Nolan Carroll.

Rookie Ryan Switzer is the No. 1 kick returner and the No. 2 punt returner, behind Cole Beasley.

It’s all unofficial and subject to change, but it’s an insight into what the Cowboys think of their roster after two weeks in Oxnard and a preseason game in Canton.

  1. lol

    and that is why dallas is dalllas and the pats are the pats

    bb gives you every single last chance to make it, but if
    you don’t, you are not going to play on a
    winning team

  5. @ tylawspick6 says:

    And coach Belichick would be able to spell Dallas correctly (with a capital D and only two l’s), but I digress.

    Belichick is a great coach, Brady is a great QB, and the Patriots are a great team. So, why is it that consistently a percentage of Pats fans troll other threads t rub what the Pats have accomplished in others faces?

    This is a Dallas thread talking about Cooper who is on track for a potential starting job. Dallas has a track record of taking highly drafted O-lineman who struggled their first few years, and coached them up to play very well (Marc Colombo, Leonard Davis, Nate Newton to name a few).

    How about you take the advice of your team’s coach, from a Paul Brown quote originally – “When you win say little, when you lose say less”?

    because 10 years ago a new commissioner came in via
    jerry jones’s blessing and what jerrah says, goes

    so pats fans have to deal witht cheating owners like yours ganging
    up on our team, framing our team, to distract and strip draft picks,
    with lies, replete with trolling on these boards for a decade

    you deserve every bit and thensome thrown back in your face

    period

    deal with it

    you started it, we’ll finish it

    Tylaw……

    Dallas will have a better line than the Patriots and you know it.

    the greatest ol coach ever with 7 sb appearances and 4 rings, disagrees

    his name is dante scarnecchia

    enjoy learning about things outside dallas

  8. Not that I have anything negative to say about Cooper or Dallas, but anyone can post on whatever thread they feel like.

    You don’t have to be Dallas fan to post here, and furthermore Cooper was on the Pat’s for a while last year.

    So I’m sure some Pat’s fan will chime in…

  9. That O-line won’t be as dominant this year. I see the boys taking a step back with all this hype surrounding them.

  10. also, cooper played in camp or at least attempted to last summer, so
    of course pats fans have an opinion. get it?

    if you can’t make it with scar, you are cooked

    that is the point being made here

    sorry it bothers your delicate sensibilities

