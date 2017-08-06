NFL hires Trent Baalke in consulting role

Getty Images

Former 49ers General Manager Trent Baalke has landed a new job.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Baalke has been hired by the NFL as a football operations consultant. Baalke is expected to work in a variety of areas, including officiating video review and player development and evaluation.

Former Giants coach and current Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin served in a similar role with the league during the 2016 season. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz also served as a consultant to the league’s officiating department in 2015.

Baalke was fired by the 49ers after the team went 2-14 during the 2016 season. He took over the job in 2011 and had immediate success with Jim Harbaugh as coach, but things went the other way quickly when Harbaugh left the team after the 2014 season.