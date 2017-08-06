No clear leader in Browns’ three-way quarterback race

AP

Cody Kessler opened training camp as the Browns’ starting quarterback, but he hasn’t done much to keep the job.

Kessler has struggled in camp, opening the door for either veteran Brock Osweiler or rookie DeShone Kizer to take the starting job. But it’s unclear which one of those two is in the lead.

ESPN say indications are that Osweiler will start the first preseason game. But the Akron Beacon Journal reports that coach Hue Jackson hinted that Kizer will get promoted to the first string this week and start Thursday night’s preseason opener.

Jackson has said he’ll take his time determining a starter for the regular season. It may take the entire preseason for someone to emerge as the leader in this three-man race.