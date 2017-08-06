Quincy Enunwa hurts neck, Bruce Ellington waived after failing physical

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa is expected to play a prominent role during the 2017 season, but he’ll need to be healthy for that to happen and his status is a question mark after Saturday’s practice.

Coach Todd Bowles said that “something went wrong” when Enunwa fell during 7-on-7 drills and he suffered a similar injury to his neck to the one that kept Enunwa from practicing during the team’s minicamp in June. Bowles wasn’t ready to discuss contingency plans at receiver so soon after the injury.

“We’ll see what happens first,” Bowles said in comments distributed by the team. “If we have to lose him, we’ll adjust from there. But we got young guys coming on. So we’ll see what the results are first and we’ll go from there.”

One player who won’t be an option is Bruce Ellington. The Jets waived Ellington with a failed physical designation a day after claiming him (or who they thought was Ellington) off of waivers from the 49ers. Ellington missed all of last season with a hamstring injury.