Report: Tim Tebow, Kyle Orton among QBs Dolphins considered

Posted by Josh Alper on August 6, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT
The Dolphins signed Jay Cutler on Sunday, ending speculation about what move they would make at the quarterback position in the wake of Ryan Tannehill re-injuring his left knee during practice last week.

Cutler wasn’t the only name under consideration by the team. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports three other names that were bandied about at some point before Cutler became the newest member of the team.

As you’d expect, Colin Kaepernick was one of the names. The other two reported by Salguero were Tim Tebow and Kyle Orton.

Tebow, who now plays minor league baseball in the Mets system, played for Gase when Gase was the quarterbacks coach in Denver during the 2011 season. The Broncos won the AFC West and beat the Steelers in a playoff game that year before trading Tebow to the Jets the next offseason. Current Dolphins exec Mike Tannenbaum was the Jets General Manager at the time, but Tebow’s stay with the team was far less fruitful on the field.

Orton was also on the 2011 Broncos, so familiarity with Gase seems to be the common thread with them and Cutler and Salguero adds that some names were discarded quickly.

Orton was waived in November after losing the starting job to Tebow early in the season. He has not played in the NFL since 2014 while Tebow’s last stint was with the Eagles in the 2015 preseason, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if any consideration of bringing them to Miami fell into the short-lived category.

  2. The Dolphins actually upgraded at QB this year.This was a blessing in disguise.As a ravens fan,I usually consider the dolphins an easy win when we play them.I might have reason to be nervous now.

  3. Dammit Miami! Why couldn’t you have signed Tebow so I could’ve watched the meltdown of Mike Freeman and all of Twitter.

    You robbed me of that joy.

  4. Tim Tebow is not a good QB. He can’t run his life off of a playoff game and be sold as a competent starting QB. It doesn’t outweigh his mechanics nor his rather poor QBR. His name needs to stop coming up.

    Orton? Solid guy in his day but I think his day has passed.

    Cutler? I don’t personally like his leadership skills but I am rooting for the guy. A league in which the Division leaders are decided before the first game is played on the field isn’t fun for me anymore. And it isn’t just the AFC East. The NFC West is decided, North is largely decided, South is a Charlie Foxtrot (but growing) and the East I think just teases itself into thinking it is getting back to greatness. AFC West might be the last truly competitive division in football. It isn’t the North, the East has had one team since 2000, and the South is just horrible. Someone just has to win it.

    Football is fun when Sunday after Sunday, week 1 until 17 and beyond teams are competing. Homeboys may love their team but the league isn’t fun anymore. And it isn’t Goodell that’s doing it. It’s the game doing it to itself. Competition is good.

  7. Tebow>kaepernick ….in football and in life in general. Colin can give all the money he wants away. Timmy actually donates a ton of his time. He can learn a thing or a hundred from him

  8. Kaepernick was considered? They are probably worried about the boycott by all the militant feminists and lonney leftists at HuffPost and how that will impact viewership and Jersey sales.

  11. They would have gone Gradkowski,Ponder,RG3 and a whole list of those we’ve
    forgotten about( Orton, to name 1) before signing you know who. There would be a riot in Coral Gables.

  15. Last year:
    Matt Moore rating = 105.6, 8.3 YPA, 8 TD, 3 INT, 2-1 in games
    Jay cutler rating = 78.1, 7.7 YPA, 4 TD, 5 INT, 1-4 in games

  16. The NFL viewership was down 1.4 million last year due to politics being brought on the field the owners are not gonna let this trend continue KAPS career is over and if all the big mouth players want to put their money where their mouth is go on strike and miss some paycheck for poor ol KAP !

  17. Kaepernick was considered but then wisely that idea was discarded because the good people who butter all the players bread (the fans) consider his reasons for not standing during the national anthem (and then not even voting) to be rude and disrespectful. Simple as that really.

  18. Two people flame out of the same job.

    One of them remains positive, perseveres and finds work in a different field of expertise…

    One of them remains confused and completely tone deaf to the fact he insulted and offended many many Americans. On top of that he whines and continues to play victim about not having a job…

    Which one would you rather have dating your daughter?…

  22. Tebow will remain a Joan of arc, Anne Frank or Malala figure for Biblical Christians until he can add or detract from his 9-7 (with playoff win) career record. Imagine how fired up Jesus-haters would be if their teams defeated a Tebow qb’d team on the gridiron! They’d be walking on air for days.

  28. raidordie says:
    August 6, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Tebow>kaepernick ….in football and in life in general. Colin can give all the money he wants away. Timmy actually donates a ton of his time. He can learn a thing or a hundred from him

    =======

    Tebow and Kaepernick both have their own agendas. Tebow is a hero to the religious right while Kaepernick is loved by most liberals/progressives. Neither is an NFL caliber QB. One day in the not-too-distant future, Tebow will be a Republican politician while Kaepernick will be on the Democratic ticket.

  29. Where’s Vince Young and Josh Freeman? Kaepernick and RG3 are somewhere seething right now. Tebow doesn’t shock me. Mike Tannenbaum traded for him when he was Jets GM. I didn’t see Mark Sanchez on this list either.

  30. gomez163 says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    “The NFL is a racist league”
    ———————————-

    You are absolutely right, there should be more Asians, Hispanics, and “white” people playing this game.

  34. SparkyGump says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    “But we don’t need a developmental league. smh”

    They’ve tried that with the World League of Football which was pretty much minor league football. It didn’t catch on and didn’t get enough fan support to warrant big television contracts so thus, no funding. So now your “minor leagues” are the CFL and arena league teams. Unless the NFL is willing to create a league like this and accept it as a loss leader then there really is no point. Who would want to watch all the scrubs play that couldn’t make an NFL roster?

    Not only that, but with the money these players get right out of the draft they better be ready to play in the NFL. Who wants to wait around 4-5 years for the guy in the minors to find out if he can or can’t play or worse yet get a career ending injury there?

    Then there is the money issue. Already have NFL players complaining they don’t get paid enough. Imagine if the NFL teams would have to pay for more full team rosters as well?

