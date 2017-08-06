Saints sign Patrick Murray

Getty Images

The Saints have added a second kicker to their 90-man roster.

The agents for Patrick Murray announced on Sunday that their client has signed with New Orleans. Wil Lutz, who was the Saints’ kicker last year, was the only kicker on the team’s roster.

Murray spent the 2014 season as the kicker in Tampa and made 20-of-24 field goals and all 31 extra points he attempted. He spent the 2015 season on injured reserve and then got dropped by the Bucs after they drafted Roberto Aguayo in 2016. Murray landed with the Browns, but spent just two weeks kicking for the team before a knee injury ended his season.

Lutz made 28-of-34 field goals and 49-of-50 extra points last season. Murray will either be competing with him for the job or taking some work away this summer in order to keep Lutz free for the regular season.