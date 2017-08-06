Sunday morning one-liners

AP

Bills rookie CB Tre'Davious White isn’t a big trash talker.

LB Neville Hewitt didn’t scrimmage with the rest of the Dolphins because of an injury, but said he doesn’t expect to be out long.

WR Danny Amendola is back to throwing blocks at Patriots practice.

Rookie S Marcus Maye continues to get good reviews at Jets camp.

Signing with the Ravens allowed WR Quincy Adeboyejo to continue a relationship with wide receivers coach Bobby Engram.

The Bengals offensive line rebounded from a rough practice on Friday.

Browns CB Joe Haden plans to silence his critics.

With Le'Veon Bell out, other Steelers backs are trying to make an impression.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien had to do push-ups on Saturday after making a mistake during practice.

Colts OL Deyshawn Boyd practiced at his high school on Saturday.

Some numbers from the first eight practices of Jaguars training camp.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota‘s touchdown run in Saturday’s scrimmage excited coach Mike Mularkey enough that he forgot to call the next play.

RB Stevan Ridley has a chance to resume his career with the Broncos.

Chiefs WR Chris Conley wants to make movies.

RB Jalen Richard has been learning from Raiders teammate Marshawn Lynch.

Chargers fans made their presence felt in Canton this weekend.

Hall of Fame weekend was filled with family for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Said Giants T Ereck Flowers, “I see myself improving every day out here at camp. First I started off a little bit, and now I see me getting a lot better every day.”

Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich’s future has a lot to do with QB Carson Wentz‘s development.

Taking stock of the Redskins after a week of training camp.

QB Mike Glennon completed every pass he threw at a Bears scrimmage.

TE Michael Roberts is looking for any edge that will help him make the Lions.

TE Richard Rodgers made a big play at the Packers’ Family Night practice.

Ahmad Rashad was among those in attendance at the Vikings’ practice on Saturday night.

The work to prepare the Falcons’ new stadium continues.

The Panthers like to play P.I.G. during training camp.

Saints RB Adrian Peterson has made some changes to his diet.

Throwing to WR DeSean Jackson worked out well for the Buccaneers in Saturday’s practice.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians liked Blaine Gabbert‘s play last Thursday, but Drew Stanton is still the No. 2 quarterback.

Said Rams QB Jared Goff of practicing with the Chargers, “Our defense has the stuff they do. So, you see that every day and you know how to attack that. Seeing something different today was good. It was refreshing.”

The 49ers are confident their veteran guards will hold up while Joshua Garnett is out.

Will Kenny Easley be joined in the Hall of Fame by other Seahawks safeties?