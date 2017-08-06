Terrelle Pryor is WR1 on the first Washington depth chart

AP

Washington lost its two starting receivers from a year ago to free agency. It’s No. 1 receiver is now a guy who has only one full year at the position.

To little surprise given his potential and performance to date, free-agent arrival Terrelle Pryor has received the “WR1” designation in the initial unofficial depth chart of the year.

The WR2 designation belongs to 2016 first-rounder Josh Doctson, and WR3 goes to Jamison Crowder.

With Jordan Reed still on PUP, the starting tight end is Vernon Davis. He’s backed up by Niles Paul.

At running back, the pecking order goes Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson, and rookie Samaje Perine. Matt Jones continues to have the odd-man-out feel at No. 4.

The most intriguing name on the defensive depth is Phil Taylor. The 2011 first-round pick of the Browns is listed as the starting nose tackle after two full years out of football.

Junior Galette, after two seasons lost to torn Achilles tendons, is the backup at weakside linebacker, behind Ryan Kerrigan.

And here’s where I saw it’s all unofficial and meaningless at this point of the year. But it shows plenty about the shape the team is taking thus far into camp.