Texans claim T Terry Poole off waivers

The Texans still don’t have left tackle Duane Brown in camp so they added another option at the position on Sunday.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team has claimed tackle Terry Poole off of waivers. Poole was dropped by the Dolphins on Saturday.

Poole was a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2015, but spent the year on the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster. He was waived again in 2016 and landed on the Dolphins practice squad.

The Texans are also without right tackle Derek Newton, who tore both of his patellar tendons last year and will not play at all in 2017. They took a meeting with Austin Howard last week, but Howard signed with the Ravens and Poole will join Chris Clark, Breno Giacomini, Kendall Lamm and fourth-rounder Julie'n Davenport in Houston.