Titans sign a running back

Getty Images

The Titans have added some depth at tailback with DeMarco Murray dealing with a hamstring injury.

The team announced that undrafted rookie Brandon Radcliff has been added to the 90-man roster. Linebacker Victor Ochi was waived/injured after suffering a torn ACL on Friday.

Radcliff signed with the Colts after the draft, but was waived when Indianapolis signed Christine Michael. He recently worked out for the Steelers, who may be in the market for some running back help with Le'Veon Bell out of camp and James Conner working through a shoulder injury.

They’ll look elsewhere now while Radcliff helps the Titans deal with Murray’s absence and makes his case for a longer stay on an NFL roster.