Aaron Rodgers pushes back against perception of Packers mediocrity

Posted by Mike Florio on August 7, 2017, 9:48 AM EDT

There’s a prevailing narrative in some circles that the Packers routinely underachieve, and that they have no problem with it. Their quarterback recently addressed that perception.

“I get asked about it, I got asked about it last week — this idea that the Packers embrace mediocrity,” Aaron Rodgers told Peter King of TheMMQB.com. “I think what we’ve done the last eight years, making the playoffs [every year], there’s only a couple other teams that have ever done that. New England, actually, currently is on the same streak as us, making the playoff for eight straight years. That’s tough to do, especially with the parity of this league and how they pair up division champions each year to play each other in the same conference. We’ve sustained success, we just haven’t sustained it on the top level. We haven’t won more than one Super Bowl. We’ve also been to three NFC championship games and none of them home. So that’s how we look at it. We’ve got to get one of those at home, because we are tough to beat at home.”

They’re not as tough to beat as home as they should be when it counts. During Rodgers’ career, the Packers are only 3-2 at home in the postseason. It started in 2011, when the Packers chased a 15-1 season with a stunning loss to the Giants in the divisional round. It continued two years later, with a wild-card loss to the 49ers under conditions that should have been too cold for San Franciscans to fully function.

Still, it’s always better to play at home in the playoffs. The Packers haven’t been able to pile up the record necessary to force the road to the Lombardi Trophy through the place where Lombardi coached, even though they haven’t been facing a murderer’s row of opposition in the NFC North. With Rodgers insisting he plans to play up to 10 more years, they’ll have more chances to do that.

“I don’t feel like our window is closing here,” Rodgers said. “I feel like this window is going to be open for a while. And in order for some of that stuff to go away, the outside noise, we’re going to have to win another Super Bowl. It would be disappointing if we were only able to win one in my time here. Hopefully we can get one of those done.”

Frankly, it’s already disappointing that they’ve won only one. And the outside noise has been earned, especially with the G.M. stubbornly refusing to sign free agents (that may be changing), the head coach stubbornly defending a consistently-embattled defensive coordinator, and the quarterback last year taking subtle shots at the head coach for not ensuring that the team has the right energy level on the sidelines or instilling a healthy fear that jobs can and will be lost.

Regardless of whether they win another Super Bowl, the Packers are hardly mediocre. But maybe it would be better to be mediocre than to be close and close and close and close but never quire where they need to be.

8 responses to “Aaron Rodgers pushes back against perception of Packers mediocrity

  2. What do you mean “not a murderers row” in the NFCN” The Packers annually face the 57 time defending summer-time World champion Vikings.

  3. The last two seasons they barely made the playoffs and without help from the Refs and hail mary prayers, would not have been in….they ARE mediocre, good offense with bad defense. I will admit the window isn’t locked yet, but it is definitely closing and will be locked once Erin is gone.

  4. I’m not going to say that they underachieve. It’s just that we all know that QB is the most important position in sports. Green Bay has one of the all time greats playing right. He does things that other QB’S just can’t do. And GB only has one ring to show for it. Everyone knows that it’s hard to win a SB but when Eli has 2, it’s hard to grasp how Rodgers has just 1. It pains me to say it, but I’m guessing Rodgers finishes with 2 or 3.

  6. It’s not that the packers embrace mediocrity as much as they tolerate under performance. When the broncos fired John fox I thought they were insane to fire a coach who led them to a SB birth and 3 straight playoff appearances, however sometimes coaching or other factors are holding the team back from their true potential. The drafting in GB has been bad but ted Thompson is one of the safest GM’s in the league. Mccarthy may be a good coach but after choking in Seattle, getting humiliated in Atlanta, getting destroyed by the 49ers two years in a row, and a poor performance in Arizona (while a great game the packers needed 2 Hail Marys to even be in the game) can you honestly say they haven’t underachieved?

