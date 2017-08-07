Adam Gase: Jay Cutler didn’t come here to stand on sideline

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore said on Monday that coach Adam Gase was open and honest with him about the team’s pursuit of Jay Cutler, but that he views the arrival of the briefly retired former Broncos and Bears quarterback as a chance to compete for the starting job with Ryan Tannehill out after re-injuring his left knee.

Moore’s view sounded a bit different than the one Gase laid out during his own press conference on Monday. The coach said Cutler won’t play in this week’s preseason game and that they haven’t come up with an official depth chart at this point, but didn’t leave much doubt about how it will look when they do put it together.

“He didn’t come out of retirement to stand on the sideline,” Gase said.

Gase said that he thinks Cutler, who played for Gase when Gase was the offensive coordinator in Chicago during the 2015 season, has a “good grasp” of the team’s offensive scheme and can make all the throws that the Dolphins need their quarterback to make. Those were two of the chief reasons why they thought he was a “good fit” and why Cutler will almost certainly be under center when the regular season gets underway.