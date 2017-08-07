Still no clues as to when Andrew Luck will be practicing, playing

AP

As the Colts approach their first preseason game, and roughly a month before the first game that counts, quarterback Andrew Luck continues to not be practicing due to his surgically-repaired shoulder. And no one knows where he stands.

Kevin Bowen of Colts.com provided the following update in a daily email from training camp: “Do not read much into Andrew Luck being present at the last two Colts’ practices. Chuck Pagano threw up the red flag on if Luck’s recent practice attendance means his return to participate is definitely coming soon. The Colts enter Week Two of Training Camp with Luck still on the PUP list. Until Saturday’s practice, Luck had been isolated from the media for the bulk of camp. Where is Luck in his throwing rehab schedule? Will his return to practice come in the next week or so? Those questions remain unanswered as the team’s regular season opener is less than five weeks away.”

While the Colts are surely keeping their cards close to the vest, the lack of clarity regarding his status is discouraging, especially since he continues to miss key drills and other reps aimed at getting him ready for the season. Even if he’s healthy enough to play come Week One, Luck may not be as ready as he needs to be. Which will make it harder for him to be effective and to remain healthy throughout a season in which the AFC South will be as wide open as it’s ever been.