Getty Images

Connor Barth no longer has competition at Bears camp.

The Bears announced today that they’ve released undrafted rookie kicker Andy Phillips. That leaves Barth as the only kicker on the roster.

Chicago also signed receiver Alton Howard, who played his college career at Tennessee and showed a lot of promise in 2014 but was kicked off their team in 2015 for violating team rules. He spent some time with the Raiders last year.