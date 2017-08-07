Bears lineman out for the year with torn hamstring

Getty Images

The Bears have lost an offensive lineman for the season, cutting into their depth up front.

Bears coach John Fox just told reporters that guard Eric Kush was out for the year, and would need surgery to repair a torn hamstring.

The Bears signed him to a two-year extension this offseason, after he filled in for them last year. He started four games after being claimed off waivers from the Rams.

He has also spent time with the Texans, Panthers, Buccaneers, and Chiefs (who made him a sixth-round pick in 2013).