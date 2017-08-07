Bears sign OL Brandon Greene to take Eric Kush’s roster spot

Getty Images

The Bears announced they have placed veteran offensive lineman Eric Kush on injured reserve, signing undrafted rookie offensive lineman Brandon Greene to take his roster spot.



Greene played at Alabama from 2012-16, appearing in 54 games as a tight end, offensive lineman and on defense. Last season, Greene moved strictly to playing tight end. Primarily used as a run blocker, Greene’s tight end career was highlighted by a 24-yard reception in overtime at LSU in 2014.

Kush, a fifth-year veteran, needs surgery to repair a torn hamstring.

The Bears signed him to a two-year extension this offseason, after he filled in for them last year. He started four games after being claimed off waivers from the Rams.

He has also spent time with the Texans, Panthers, Buccaneers, and Chiefs (who made him a sixth-round pick in 2013).

