Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah carted off practice field

Getty Images

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah was carted off the field with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, according to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. Uzomah reportedly was in pain and video showed him unable to put weight on his left leg as he was helped off the practice field.

He will undergo tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Uzomah, a third-round pick in 2015, played an important role last season with Tyler Eifert missing eight games. He had 16 catches for 187 yards in the first five games, but a calf injury later forced him to miss five games. In a Week 17 game against the Ravens, Uzomah had his first NFL score, while catching three passes for 13 yards.

The Bengals already were thin at the position with only four tight ends on the roster. They also have used H-back Ryan Hewitt at tight end some.

Uzomah and Tyler Kroft were in competition for the second tight end spot. Hewitt and Mason Schreck will get more third-team reps in Uzomah’s absence.