Branden Albert wants to return to Jaguars

Branden Albert has the Jaguars he is returning to the team, ESPN’s Adam Caplan first reported. Albert announced his retirement last week after only five days in training camp.

Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Albert met with the Jaguars over the weekend. He did not accompany the team to New England, and Garafolo cautions there are “lots of moving parts on this one” as the Jaguars will want a commitment from Albert.

Albert, 32, has a base salary of $8.875 million for this season.

The Dolphins traded Albert to the Jaguars in March, but he skipped Jacksonville’s offseason program in hopes of getting a new deal. He has started 118 of 120 career games and was expected to compete with second-round pick Cam Robinson for the starting left tackle job in Jacksonville.

Albert has to appear in three games for the Jaguars this season for the Dolphins to receive a 2018 seventh-round pick.

Albert made two Pro Bowls in a nine-year career with Kansas City and Miami. The 15th overall pick of the Chiefs in 2008, he signed a five-year, $47 million contract with the Dolphins in March 2014.